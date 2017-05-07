Lonnie M. Sams, age 80, of Cave City, KY, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY. He was a retired farmer and a member of the Cedar Cliff Baptist Church.

He was the son of the late Daniel Sams and the late Ella Brown Sams.

He is survived by one daughter, Teresa L Sams, Cave City, KY; one son, David R. Sams, Scipio, IN; one sister, Mary Richardson, Munfordville, KY; two brothers, Otis Lee Sams, Rowletts, KY, Charles Sams, Cave City, KY; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, RIckey Sams, and daughter Mary E. Forbis, grandson Jeffery Forbis and four brothers.

The family will receive friends 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm CT Friday, July 7, 2017 and 9:00 – 1:00 pm CT Saturday, July 8, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:00 pm Saturday, July 8,2017 at Brooks Funeral. Interment will be at Munfordville Municipal Cemetery, Munfordville, KY.