LONNIE RAY HOLLAND

on 01/24/2019 |

Lonnie Ray Holland, 90, of Fountain Run, KY passed away Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at The Medical Center at Bowling Green, KY.

He was born to the late Lester Wilson & Alta (Johnson) Holland December 12, 1928 in Monroe County, KY. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his, wife, Evelyn Lee Holland, who passed away March 5, 2010 and daughter, Stephanie Holland.

He graduated from Gamaliel High School in 1948. He married Evelyn Lee in Glasgow, KY on September 7, 1949. He served in the US Army during the Korea War from July 22, 1953 until June 24, 1955. He was a lifelong farmer, member of Kentucky Cattleman’s Association along with Monroe County & Allen County local Cattleman Associations, board member of Flippin VFD, and served faithfully as a Deacon for over 50 years at Fountain Run 1st Baptist & Indian Creek Baptist Churches.

 Funeral services will be held at Fountain Run First Baptist Church at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 26, 2019, with Bro. Ron Norrod and Bro. John Jordan officiating, burial to follow at Neal Cemetery.  Visitation is Friday from 4-8 P.M. at Fountain Run Funeral Home and Saturday from 9:00 A.M. until service time at 1:00 P.M. at Fountain Run First Baptist Church.  

He is survived by his daughter, Janet Holland Johnson of Scottsville, KY, 4 grandchildren, Andi Holland Johnson, of Lexington, KY, Lee Douglas Johnson of Fountain Run, Olivia Nichole “Nikki” Gary, and husband, George of Fountain Run, KY, and Kevin Anthony Chesnut, and wife, Ashley of Leavenworth, KS.

