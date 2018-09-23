on 09/23/2018 |

Lora I. Atwell age 108 of Horse Cave, passed away Friday, September 21, 2018 at NHC Health Care of Glasgow. She was a native of Metcalfe County and a 92 year member of Shady Grove Baptist Church. She was the owner/operator of Sugar Creek Creameries in Shady Grove

She is preceded in death by her husband, Victor Atwell; her parents, William W. Webb and Sarah Rock Webb; a daughter-in-law, June Atwell; and 10 brothers and sisters.

She is survived by one son, Jimmie D. Atwell of Center, 3 nieces and nephews, and many extended family.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at Winn Funeral home with burial to follow in the Houk Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, September 24, 2018.