LORA LEE FERGUSON

on 12/14/2018 |

Lora Lee Ferguson, 51, Summer Shade, died Thursday, December 13, 2018 at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville.

Born June 26, 1967 in Tompkinsville, KY, she was the daughter of Evelyn Murley Ferguson, Summer Shade, who survives and the late Leland Ferguson.

She had worked in several sewing factories and  was of  the Church of Christ faith.

Survivors other than her mother include her fiancé Kenneth Jackson, Summer Shade and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death besides her father by her grandparents, Elbert and Mary Ferguson and Raymond and Dolly Murley.

Funeral services will be Sunday, December 16, 2018 at 2:00 PM at McMurtrey Funeral Home with Bro Brian Fox officiating. Burial will follow in the Summer Shade Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday, December 15, 2018, 3:00-8:00 PM and on Sunday, December 13, 2018 after 8:00 AM until time of services at 2:00.

Memorials may be made to the Summer Shade Fire Department.

