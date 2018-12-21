Logo


LORENE BEARD EDWARDS

12/21/2018

Lorene Beard Edwards 87 of Sulphur Well went to her heavenly home on Thursday December 20, 2018 surrounded by her family at Metcalfe Health Care Center in Edmonton. Born February 25, 1931 to the Charlie and Mable Beard. She was the wife of the late Robert Granvil Edwards.

Survivors include one daughter Patricia (Barry) Froedge of Sulphur Well. Two sons Carl (Lee Ann) Edwards of Edmonton and Terry Edwards of Center. One daughter in-law Bonnie Edwards of Center. Two brothers Cecil (Libby) Beard of Portland and Glen (Elaine) Beard of Edmonton. Three sisters Pauline Rogers of Portland, Dimple Parnell of Mooresville, IN and Diane (Darwyl) Atwell of Edmonton. Six grandchildren Timothy “Dinky” Edwards (Rena), Amanda Garmon (Steve), Tabatha England (Aaron), Candie Bennett (Pete), Brittany Grissom (Jr. Ray) and Courtney Edwards. Eleven great grandchildren and one great great grandchildren. And several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her son Timmie Edwards, grand daughter Laura White and sister Mary Francis Napiers.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Sunday at the Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Edwards Family Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Saturday and after 9:00 AM Sunday until time for the services at the Funeral Home.

