Lorene Janes Burks, 84, of Glasgow, passed away on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born in Adair County the daughter of the late Paul and Ruth Branham Janes. She retired from RR Donnelly and was a member of the Glasgow Bible Church. Survivors include her son, Barry Burks (Lacie) of Glasgow; Her sister, Betty Nunn of Glasgow; five grandchildren, Brittanie Cleveland (Jeff) of Smith Grove, Brian Burks of Cave City, Laura White (Garrett) of Glasgow, Robyn Ervin (Kevin) of Edmonton and Seth Hubbard (Kaci) of Glasgow; 15 great grandchildren and a host of friends, family and loved ones also survive.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Harold Burks; two sons, Jeffery Allen Burks and Michael Neal Burks; one granddaughter, Kaitlin Burks; four sisters, Polly, Pernie, Eva and Louise; one brother, Shorty, and a dear friend, Edwin Britt. Funeral services will be 1:00pm Wednesday, January 30th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm and on Wednesday until time for the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family request that you consider a donation to the Glasgow Bible Church.