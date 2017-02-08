on 08/02/2017 |

Loretta Stone, 79, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, August 1st, peacefully, at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green. Loretta was born in Monroe County, KY on August 30, 1937, a daughter of the late Wealthie (Hale) and Truman Carter. She was retired from Tri-County Electric after 30 years. She was a faithful member of Tompkinsville First United Methodist Church. On May 30, 1957, she married the late Bill Stone, who passed away in April of 1995.

Loretta is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Tammy Stone, of Smiths Grove, KY, and 2 grandchildren, McKenna Stone Wilson (Jimmy), and Miranda Stone (Kayla). Loretta is also survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Julius and Jean Carter, of Louisville; a sister, Wynema Whiteaker of McMinnville, TN.

Other than her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by two sisters, Naomi Gentry and Cleva Goad.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 5, 2017, at 1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Visitation is Friday, from 4-8 P.M., and Saturday 6:00 A.M. until service time at 1:00 P.M. Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

Donations are suggested to American Heart Association.