on 12/08/2017 |

Lori Bragg age 54 of Columbia passed away Thursday, December 7, 2017 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. She was a homemaker and of the Christian Faith.

She is survived by her husband Mitch Bragg of Columbia; two brothers. Lynn and wife Mary Stephens of Glasgow, Mark Stephens of Edmonton; three sisters: Faye and husband Wayne Miller of Anderson, Indiana. Cheri Stephens and Melanie Amburgey both of Edmonton and three nephews: Cory Stephens, Robert Bowman and wife Heather and Peyton Stephens.

Lori was preceded in death by her mother Lizzie Mae Oakes Stephens.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Sunday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the New Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Saturday and after 9:00 AM Sunday at the funeral home.