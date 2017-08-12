Logo


LORI BRAGG

on 12/08/2017 |

Lori Bragg age 54 of Columbia passed away Thursday, December 7, 2017 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. She was a homemaker and of the Christian Faith.

She is survived by her husband Mitch Bragg of Columbia; two brothers.   Lynn and wife Mary Stephens of Glasgow, Mark Stephens of Edmonton; three sisters: Faye and husband Wayne Miller of Anderson, Indiana.  Cheri Stephens and Melanie Amburgey both of Edmonton and three nephews: Cory Stephens, Robert Bowman and wife Heather and Peyton Stephens.

Lori was preceded in death by her mother Lizzie Mae Oakes Stephens.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM  Sunday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the New Liberty Cemetery.   Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM  Saturday and after 9:00 AM  Sunday at the funeral home.

 

 

