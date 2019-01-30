Lois Shaw Capshaw Wright died Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at Cumberland County Hospital. Arrangements will be announced later by McMurtrey Funeral Home
LORI SHAW CAPSHAW WRIGHT
on 01/30/2019 |
