LORRAINE McDOUGAL

on 03/14/2019 |
Ms. Lorraine McDougal, 94, of Hodgenville died on March 11, 2019 at Sunrise Manor in Hodgenville, KY.

Ms. McDougal was a native of Upton, KY and the daughter of the late Morris C. and Lottie Pearl McDougal.  Ms. McDougal was a member of First Baptist Church in  Buffalo, KY.  She was a member of the Kentucky Women’s Educational Convention, the Zion District Women’s Educational Convention and Secretary of the Sunday School.

Survivors include her cousins and caregivers, Rev. William and Eunice Curle of Hodgenville, KY; one niece, one nephew, and a host of other cousins.

Funeral service will be 11:00 am on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Percell & Sons Funeral Home with Rev. Douglas Barbour officiating.  Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 pm on Friday, March 15, 2019 also at Percell & Sons Funeral Home.

Percell & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

