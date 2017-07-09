Louie Frank Davis, 95, of Hendersonville, TN, formerly of Hermitage Springs passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2017 in Hendersonville.

He was born February 21, 1922 in Hermitage Springs, TN to the late Pleas Davis and Mattie Wilson Davis. He was retired from Peterbilt Motors, a US Army Veteran and a member of the Church of Christ. He was united in marriage on October 31, 1941 to Estelene Price Davis who preceded him in death.

He is survived by two sons: James Davis and wife Connie of Yuba City, CA, Donald Davis of Gamaliel, three daughters: Wanda Isenberg and husband Odell of Tompkinsville, Sue Long of Hendersonville, TN, Deborah Choate and husband David of Portland, TN, five sisters: Rita Likens of Tompkinsville, Lillie Delk of Lafayette, TN, Shirley Good of IL, Louine Estes and Dorothy Aton both of IN, 12 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by one son: Dennis Davis, three brothers: Bobby Davis, Charles Davis and Leon Davis and one sister: Imogene Burgess.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, September 8 at 11:00 AM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in Gamaliel Cemetery. Military rites will be performed at graveside by DAV Chapter 20 of Glasgow.

Visitation will be after 9:00 AM on Friday until time of service at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association.