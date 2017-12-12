Logo


Louis Edward Church

on 12/12/2017 |

Louis Edward Church, 84, of Horse Cave, passed away on December 12, 2017 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  He was born October 31, 1933 to the late Herschel & Louise Gentry Church.  He was the eldest of six siblings. His confession of faith was made as a young man at the Northtown Baptist Church.  He was a retired employee of Louisville Bedding where he worked as a night security guard.

Louis is survived by two daughters, Marsha Church Jolly (James), Kimberly  Church Sexton (Ewell Tyree);  three grandchildren, Daniel Louis Jolly (Jessica), Kristin Sexton & Ashley Sexton; six great-grandchildren, Kelsey & Nicholas Jolly, Serenity Sexton, Kadence Horton, Joyce Ann Horton, Bentley Johnson; and one brother, Teddy Church (Norma).  He was a loving father and friend and was known lovingly as “GangGang” to his grand and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Froedge Church; granddaughter, Laura Nicole Jolly; brother, Larry Church;  and three sisters, Gloria Church Hensley, Sarah Lou Church Wilson and Rebecca Church.

The family has chosen a private graveside service.  It is the family’s wish that in lieu of flowers, expressions of remembrance may be made in monetary donations to the “Laura Nicole Jolly Memorial Scholarship”, c/o Marsha Jolly, 3235 Charlie Moran Highway, Horse Cave, Kentucky.  Arrangements are under the direction of Winn Funeral Home.

