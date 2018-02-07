on 07/02/2018 |

Louis Lee Wood, 62, was called home to be with our Lord Jesus on Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, KY. He was the son the late Dallas and Regina Davidson Wood. He was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church in Glasgow.

Mr. Wood was a graduate of Glasgow High School and the Glasgow School for Practical Nurses. He also held an associate’s degree in business from Lindsey Wilson College.

He served our Great Nation with the United States Navy and the Navy Reserves from 1973 to 1982. He was retired from the Glasgow State Nursing Facility where he was the LPN Supervisor for 28 years. He enjoyed being with his family and cooking.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Celia Faye (Puddin); two daughters: Amy Bunton of Glasgow and Neva Smith of Paducah; one son: Sebastian Wood of Glasgow; three brothers: Aldwin “A” (Patricia), Ricky, and Dallies (Dorothy) all of Glasgow; three sisters: Sally and Tina Wood of Glasgow and Gwen Wood of Bowling Green; three grandsons: Devontae and Tyler Bunton, and Joshua Hodge all of Glasgow; two special nieces: Tamara (Sweet Pea) and Maranda McCandless (BowBow) of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the Ebenezer Baptist Church. Burial with military honors provided by Glasgow Chapter 20 DAV will be in the Wood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.