Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

LOUIS LEE WOOD

on 07/02/2018 |

Louis Lee Wood, 62, was called home to be with our Lord Jesus on Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, KY.  He was the son the late Dallas and Regina Davidson Wood.  He was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church in Glasgow.

Mr. Wood was a graduate of Glasgow High School and the Glasgow School for Practical Nurses.  He also held an associate’s degree in business from Lindsey Wilson College.

He served our Great Nation with the United States Navy and the Navy Reserves from 1973 to 1982.  He was retired from the Glasgow State Nursing Facility where he was the LPN Supervisor for 28 years.  He enjoyed being with his family and cooking.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Celia Faye (Puddin); two daughters: Amy Bunton of Glasgow and Neva Smith of Paducah; one son: Sebastian Wood of Glasgow; three brothers: Aldwin “A” (Patricia), Ricky, and Dallies (Dorothy) all of Glasgow; three sisters: Sally and Tina Wood of Glasgow and Gwen Wood of Bowling Green; three grandsons: Devontae and Tyler Bunton, and Joshua Hodge all of Glasgow; two special nieces: Tamara (Sweet Pea) and Maranda McCandless (BowBow) of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the Ebenezer Baptist Church. Burial with military honors provided by Glasgow Chapter 20 DAV will be in the Wood Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “LOUIS LEE WOOD”

Please Leave a Reply

STUFF THE BUS IS COMING TO GLASGOW!

ON SATURDAY, JULY 7TH, STUFF THE BUS WILL BE AT SOUTHGATE HOUCHENS IGA! CLICK THE LOGO OR GO ONTO WCLU’S FACEBOOK TO FIND OUT MORE!

 


Person of the Day

STEVEN SLOAN

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Monday 07/02 20%
High 94° / Low 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 07/03 20%
High 90° / Low 72°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 07/04 40%
High 95° / Low 72°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« July 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Tue 03

Annual Concert on the Square

July 3 @ 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Sun 29

Sneed Family Singing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church

July 29 @ 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fri 24

Sneed Family Singing at River Park Center

August 24 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 25

Sneed Family Singing at Capital Arts Center

August 25 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.