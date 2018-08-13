Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

LOUIS SAMUEL GOODMAN

on 08/13/2018 |

Louis Samuel Goodman, 71 of Hardyville, passed away Friday, August 10, 2018 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN. He attended Greens Chapel Church of Christ and was a native of Hart County and was a former x-ray and Lab Tech, an avid artist and musician. His band “The Children” were a popular band in the 60’s.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Goodman and Mary Agnes Lawler Goodman and his step-father, Charles Richardson, one sister, Helen Goodman Barrett and one brother, Jon Goodman.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Meadows Goodman of Hardyville; one brother, Michael Goodman and his wife Becky of Sarasota, FL; several nieces and nephews; a brother-in-law, Larry Meadows; a sister-in-law, Jane Meadows Goodwin; his Scottish Terrier, Jock.

A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, August  14, 2018 at the Munfordville Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to ARK, Hart County.

Services are under the direction of Winn Funeral Home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “LOUIS SAMUEL GOODMAN”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

CHAD LOVE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
76°
Clear
Clear
Monday 08/13 10%
High 86° / Low 63°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 08/14 10%
High 87° / Low 67°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 08/15 40%
High 87° / Low 70°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.