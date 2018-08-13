Louis Samuel Goodman, 71 of Hardyville, passed away Friday, August 10, 2018 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN. He attended Greens Chapel Church of Christ and was a native of Hart County and was a former x-ray and Lab Tech, an avid artist and musician. His band “The Children” were a popular band in the 60’s.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Goodman and Mary Agnes Lawler Goodman and his step-father, Charles Richardson, one sister, Helen Goodman Barrett and one brother, Jon Goodman.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Meadows Goodman of Hardyville; one brother, Michael Goodman and his wife Becky of Sarasota, FL; several nieces and nephews; a brother-in-law, Larry Meadows; a sister-in-law, Jane Meadows Goodwin; his Scottish Terrier, Jock.
A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at the Munfordville Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to ARK, Hart County.
Services are under the direction of Winn Funeral Home.
No Responses to “LOUIS SAMUEL GOODMAN”