on 08/13/2018 |

Louis Samuel Goodman, 71 of Hardyville, passed away Friday, August 10, 2018 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN. He attended Greens Chapel Church of Christ and was a native of Hart County and was a former x-ray and Lab Tech, an avid artist and musician. His band “The Children” were a popular band in the 60’s.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Goodman and Mary Agnes Lawler Goodman and his step-father, Charles Richardson, one sister, Helen Goodman Barrett and one brother, Jon Goodman.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Meadows Goodman of Hardyville; one brother, Michael Goodman and his wife Becky of Sarasota, FL; several nieces and nephews; a brother-in-law, Larry Meadows; a sister-in-law, Jane Meadows Goodwin; his Scottish Terrier, Jock.

A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at the Munfordville Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to ARK, Hart County.

