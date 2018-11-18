Louise A. Smith

Survivors include 2 daughters, Cheryl A. Thum (Robert) of Glasgow and Suzanne Smith of Louisville; 1 grandson, Andrew Thum (Julie) of Louisville; 3 great grandchildren, Tyler William Thum, Elisabeth Louise Thum of Louisville and Cory Tyler Thum of Glasgow.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a grandson Ron Thum.
The family chose cremation, A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
