Louise A. Smith

on 11/18/2018 |
Louise A. Smith, 94, of Glasgow, died Saturday, November 17, 2018 at her residence. She was born in Cumberland County, the daughter of the late Dewey Allen and Rita Allen. She was a homemaker and served as City Clerk of Burkesville for over 10 years and was a member of the Burkesville Christian Church.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Cheryl A. Thum (Robert) of Glasgow and Suzanne Smith of Louisville; 1 grandson, Andrew Thum (Julie) of Louisville; 3 great grandchildren, Tyler William Thum, Elisabeth Louise Thum of Louisville and Cory Tyler Thum of Glasgow.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a grandson Ron Thum.

The family chose cremation, A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

