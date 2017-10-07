Logo


LOUISE ARMS HODGES

on 07/10/2017 |
Obituaries

Louise Arms Hodges, age 78 of  Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2017 at Cumberland County Hospital. Louise was born on October 03, 1938 in Cumberland County, KY to the late Creed Franklin Arms and Adelaide “Addie” Davidson Arms.   She was a retired employee of Phillips Industries and was a member of Waterview Church of Christ.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Gaines “Jim” Hodges, two children, Denny Ray Hodges and Victoria Lynn Hodges, and one brother, Charles Franklin Arms.

Survivors Include:
One Daughter- Linda Lynn Pinnick of Cottonwood, Arizona
Two Sisters- Betty Jewell Garmon of Marrowbone, KY and Patty Nell Arms of Burkesville, KY
One Nephew- Tim Garmon of Hopkinsville, KY
Special Friend- Jimmie Dawn Abney of Marrowbone, KY
and a host of other relatives and friends

Funeral Service:
Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N. Main Street, Burkesville, KY with burial in Dutch Creek Cemetery.  Family requests visitation on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home

  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.