Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

LOUISE BUCKNER

on 02/16/2019 |

Louise Buckner, 86 of Munfordville passed away Friday afternoon at her home with her family by her side.

She was the daughter of the late Earl & Mary Goldsmith Tennyson.  Mrs. Buckner was a homemaker, a farmer and the wife of the late Russell Wendell Buckner.  She was a member of the Boiling Springs Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by a brother-Curtis Tennyson

Mrs. Buckner is survived by:

Three daughters-Patty Grider and Becky Buckner both of Munfordville

Linda Warren of Elizabethtown

Three grandchildren-Paul Grider & wife Angela of Horse Cave

Ben Benningfield & wife Ashley of Munfordville

Chad Cantrell of Elizabethtown

Four great-grandchildren-Logan, Mackenzie, Colton & Titus

Two sisters-Carolyn Owens and Jean Hatfield both of Munfordville

Two sisters-in-law-Barbara Buckner of Munfordville & Alice Tennyson of Canmer

Funeral services for Louise Buckner will be 2pm Monday, Feb. 18 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Ben Benningfield, Bro. Paul Grider, Chad Cantrell & Bro. Curtis Slinker officiating.  Burial will be in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be Sunday from 2-8pm and after 8am Monday at the Sego Funeral Home.

Print Add Condolence

Recent Posts

No Responses to “LOUISE BUCKNER”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

Kristie Poynter

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
39°
Clear
Rain
Saturday 02/16 80%
High 42° / Low 35°
Rain
Chance of Rain
Sunday 02/17 80%
High 51° / Low 33°
Chance of Rain
Overcast
Monday 02/18 10%
High 40° / Low 28°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.