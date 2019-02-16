Louise Buckner, 86 of Munfordville passed away Friday afternoon at her home with her family by her side.

She was the daughter of the late Earl & Mary Goldsmith Tennyson. Mrs. Buckner was a homemaker, a farmer and the wife of the late Russell Wendell Buckner. She was a member of the Boiling Springs Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by a brother-Curtis Tennyson

Mrs. Buckner is survived by:

Three daughters-Patty Grider and Becky Buckner both of Munfordville

Linda Warren of Elizabethtown

Three grandchildren-Paul Grider & wife Angela of Horse Cave

Ben Benningfield & wife Ashley of Munfordville

Chad Cantrell of Elizabethtown

Four great-grandchildren-Logan, Mackenzie, Colton & Titus

Two sisters-Carolyn Owens and Jean Hatfield both of Munfordville

Two sisters-in-law-Barbara Buckner of Munfordville & Alice Tennyson of Canmer

Funeral services for Louise Buckner will be 2pm Monday, Feb. 18 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Ben Benningfield, Bro. Paul Grider, Chad Cantrell & Bro. Curtis Slinker officiating. Burial will be in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-8pm and after 8am Monday at the Sego Funeral Home.