Louise Crain

on 06/12/2018

Louise Crain, age 92, Horse Cave, passed away on June 11, 2018 at SHC of Hart County.  She was born in Decatur, Alabama on January 25, 1926.She was preceded in death by her husband, Lonzia Crain.She is survived by five children, Marcella (Roger), Wanda (Steve), Pam (Osa), Jr. (Rhonda) & Mandel (Patti);  7 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was a member of the Glen Lily Church of God of Prophecy.

Visitation at Winn Funeral Home on Friday, June 15, from  12 noon until 8 p.m. and on Saturday, the 16th, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.  Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 16, 2018, at 1 p.m. at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Buffalo Cemetery, Buffalo, Kentucky.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the charity of your choice.

 

