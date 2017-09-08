on 08/09/2017 |

Louise Gerald 96 of Flint, MI and formerly of Glasgow, died Monday, August 7, 2017 in Michigan. She was the daughter of the late William and Pearl Henry London. She was a member of the South Green St. Church of Christ in Glasgow.

She is survived by 2 sons, William (Lorraine) Gerald of Swartz Creek, MI and Wayne (Barbara) Gerald of Durand, MI. Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive. She was preceded in death by her husband Eddie and a daughter Wanda Armstrong.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, August 12th at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 1pm until 2pm at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.