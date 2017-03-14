Louise L. Hurt age 85 of Edmonton passed away at Metcalfe County Health Care Tuesday morning, March 14, 2017. She was born in Edmonton to the late Ed H. Brock and Eda Tabor Brock. She was a homemaker and a member of the Methodist Church.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in Moore-Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 5p.m. to 8p.m. and after 9:00a.m. Saturday morning.

She is survived by two sisters Dorothy Vibbert of Edmonton and Carolyn Pittman of Louisville. Brother-in-Laws Don Robertson and Kenneth Gibson both of Glasgow and Lois Hurt of Indiana. Sister-in-Laws Betty Lou Robertson and Alice Sue Gibson. As well as several nieces and nephews. Beside her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Frank Hurt as well as her two sons, Jerry and Donnie Hurt.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made the Moore Springs Cemetery Fund.