Louise M. Hester

on 10/24/2018 |

Louise M. Hester, 93, of Merry Oaks Community, passed away Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at Edmonson Center in Brownsville, Kentucky.  She was the daughter of the late William Isaac and Era Houchens McDonald.

She is survived by her daughter: Sandra Arlene Skaggs (Ricky) of Brownsville; son-in-law: Tom Steen of Merry Oaks; two grandchildren: Angie Hughes ( Jeremie) and Willard Nicholas (Keela) Skaggs both of Chalybeate; three great-grandchildren: Lincoln David Hughes, Ivy Brooke Skaggs and Tinsley Carol Skaggs all of Chalybeate; sister-in-law: Nettie McDonald Campbell of Louisville; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Willard Wilkins Hester; a daughter: Sherla Frances Steen; one brother: William Leroy McDonald.

Funeral will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 26, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens.  Visitation will be at the funeral home Thursday from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday after 9:00 a.m. until time for services.

