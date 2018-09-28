on 09/28/2018 |

Louise Morgan Gardner, 78 of Scottsville, KY passed away Friday September 28, 2018 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, KY.

She was born May, 25, 1940 in Allen County, KY to the Late A.F. Jake Morgan and Sarah Frances Strausburg. She married Donald “Rooster” Gardner August 26, 1961 in Scottsville, KY. She was a retired administrative assistant with Kentucky Department of Human Resources. She was a faithful member of Oak Forest #2 Missionary Baptist Church and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by one Daughter Donna Lou Elliott and husband Dave of Bowling Green, KY; Two sons; Dr. Tim Gardner and wife Alison of Scottsville, KY;

Jimmy Neal Gardner and wife Rebekah of Scottsville, KY;

Four brothers; Robert Morgan and wife Linda of Alvaton, KY; Gary Morgan and wife Vicky of Springfield, KY; Joe Morgan and wife Kathy of Hodgenville, KY; Dwight Morgan and wife Sue of Leitchfield, KY; Three sisters; Irene Hughes and husband Estile of Bowling Green, KY; Faye Burris of Scottsville, KY; Brenda Pearson and husband Kenneth of Pee Wee Valley, KY; One sister In-Law Patsy Morgan of Bowling Green, KY;

Seven grandchildren also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by one brother Gene Morgan.

Funeral services will be held Monday, October 1, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Crescent Hill Cemetery in Scottsville, KY. Visitation will be from 4:00PM-8:00 PM Saturday September 29, 2018, 7:30 AM-8:00PM Sunday September 30, 2018 and after 7:30AM until time of funeral service Monday October 1, 2018 at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to Oak Forest #2 Missionary Baptist Church or Hospice of Southern KY. and can be made at the funeral home.