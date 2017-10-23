Logo


Louise Payne

on 10/23/2017 |

Louise Beckham Payne, 91, Glasgow, died Saturday, October 21, 2017, at the University of Louisville Hospital. She was born March 18, 1926, in Warren County, KY to Leslie and Kate VanDora Tabor Beckham, and preceded in death by her husband of 52 years William (Bill) M. Payne, four sisters and two brothers.

She was a Sunday School Teacher for many years and a lifelong member of Pleasant Grover Missionary Baptist Church, Smiths Grove, KY. After retirement as a seamstress from Handmacher Manufacturing, she opened an alteration business. Her memory is cherished by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home where visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday morning prior to funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

