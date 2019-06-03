on 03/06/2019 |

Louise Todd Manco passed peacefully at the Medical Center on Tuesday. Louise was the daughter of the late William and Frankie “Lee” Todd. She was a member of Penns Chapel Church of Christ and was employed by Fruit of the Loom.

She was preceded in death by a brother: James Todd; two sisters: Camilla Johnson & Annie Lee Todd; and one granddaughter: Jessica Faye Vincent.

Survivors include: Two daughters: Barbara Ann Manco and Virginia Vincent (Stanley); a granddaughter: Amanda Vincent; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowing Green Chapel. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 4-8:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Penns Chapel Cemetery.