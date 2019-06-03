Logo


LOUISE TODD MANCO

on 03/06/2019 |

Louise Todd Manco passed peacefully at the Medical Center on Tuesday.  Louise was the daughter of the late William and Frankie “Lee” Todd.  She was a member of Penns Chapel Church of Christ  and was employed by Fruit of the Loom.

She was preceded in death by a brother: James Todd; two sisters:  Camilla Johnson & Annie Lee Todd; and one granddaughter:  Jessica Faye Vincent.

Survivors include:  Two daughters:  Barbara Ann Manco and Virginia Vincent (Stanley); a granddaughter:  Amanda Vincent; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowing Green Chapel.  Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 4-8:00 p.m., at the funeral home.     Burial will take place in the Penns Chapel Cemetery.

