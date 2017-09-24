Logo


Louise Yokley Ford

on 09/24/2017 |

Louise Yokley Ford, 70, of Gamaliel passed away Friday, September 22 at the Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital in Bowling Green.

She was born March 4, 1947 in Monroe County to the late Neal Yokley and Mona Shaw Yokley. She was a retired sales clerk, garment factory worker, child care provider and was a member of Maple Grove Baptist Church. She was united in marriage on October 16, 1965 to Gerald Ford in Celina, TN.

She is survived by her husband: Gerald Ford of Gamaliel, two sons: Michael Ford and wife Kay of Tompkinsville, Mark Ford and wife Meredith of Gamaliel, three sisters: Carol Wheet and husband Kenny of Alvaton, Tressie Houchens and husband James of Lucas, Jane Elmore of Lucas, five grandchildren, three step grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one brother: Murl Yokley, one sister: Helen Shockley and one grandson: Michael Seth Ford.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, September 25 at 1:00 PM at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel in Gamaliel with burial to follow in the Neal Cemetery at Flippin.

Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 PM on Sunday and after 7:30 AM on Monday at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel.

Memorials are suggested to the Neal Cemetery.

