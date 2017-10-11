Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

LOUISVILLE (AP): FORMER HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL PLEADS GUILTY TO CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CHARGES, SENTENCING SET FOR JANUARY

on 11/10/2017 |

PRINCIPAL-CHILD PORN-THE LATEST
The Latest: Sentencing in Kentucky child porn case delayed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has delayed sentencing for a former Kentucky high school principal who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges stemming from uploaded nude images of a student whose cellphone he confiscated.
U.S. District Court Judge David J. Hale said he had questions about how the state’s case against 37-year-old Stephen Kyle Goodlett would impact the decisions he made. Hale said attorneys couldn’t answer those questions during a 30-minute meeting in chambers on Thursday, so he decided to reset sentencing for Jan. 11.
Goodlett was principal of LaRue County High School from 2013 until he was fired last October after being charged in state court with more than 60 counts of child pornography. Federal officials later charged him with transporting and possessing child porn. State charges are still pending.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “LOUISVILLE (AP): FORMER HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL PLEADS GUILTY TO CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CHARGES, SENTENCING SET FOR JANUARY”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Cindy Collins

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
45°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Friday 11/10 0%
High 45° / Low 29°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 11/11 10%
High 56° / Low 41°
Partly Cloudy
Overcast
Sunday 11/12 20%
High 54° / Low 40°
Overcast
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.