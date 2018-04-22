LOUISVILLE FESTIVITIES LEAD UP TO KENTUCKY DERBY

on 04/22/2018 |



Photo courtesy of WLKY-TV

Kentucky Derby: Big party leads way to 2-minute horse race

By REBECCA REYNOLDS YONKER, Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — There’s bourbon-tasting and hot air balloons, fashion shows and fireworks, a belle and a ball, and the event that started it all, the Pegasus Parade.

From the time the Kentucky Derby Festival starts in mid-April, the party doesn’t stop — not until the horses run for the roses on the first Saturday in May.

The Kentucky Derby lasts only two minutes, but the legendary race at Churchill Downs has spawned an extended celebration with more than 70 events drawing more than a million people to the Louisville area. Festival officials say it pours nearly $130 million annually into the economy.

“Louisville is the only city in the world that can take a two-minute horse race and turn it into a two-week party with a two-month build up,” said Mike Berry, now in his 22nd year as the president and CEO of the Kentucky Derby Festival.

The festival has come a long way since 1956, when four civic-minded leaders decided to use $648 to put on a parade.

The Derby party officially began yesterday with Thunder Over Louisville, which opens with military aircraft and stunt planes flying over crowds lining both sides of the Ohio River in the afternoon and closes with fireworks after sunset. First held in 1990, it can draw 700,000 people in good weather.

The fireworks and air show kicks off a two-week period of events all over the city, including hot air balloon races, bed races, a steamboat race featuring the Belle of Louisville, a mini-marathon, free concerts, a bicycle tour, a pet-friendly cocktail party, a winefest, a beerfest and one of the newest additions, a zombie walk.

The run-up includes FamFest, a new event in southern Indiana that caters to families. At the inaugural Horseshoe Foundation FamFest last week, young children with painted faces led adults from one activity to another.

Berry said the basic mission of the Kentucky Derby Festival has stayed the same over the years: to offer a variety of affordable attractions that celebrate a world-class sporting event. In an era of divided politics, he said, such diversions bring people together.