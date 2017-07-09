Logo


LOUISVILLE, KY (AP): FUTURE OF KENTUCKY’S LAST ABORTION CLINIC STILL UP IN THE AIR

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The operator of Kentucky’s last abortion clinic has testified at a trial that could determine whether his Louisville facility stays open.

Dr. Ernest Marshall opened EMW Women’s Surgical Center in the early 1980s. He testified Wednesday that his clinic is safe and offers quality care.

The clinic is embroiled in a licensing fight with Republican Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration.

Marshall says the transfer agreements at the center of his legal fight weren’t much of an issue until the last couple of years.

The clinic has been on the defensive since Bevin’s election in 2015. The socially conservative governor told a radio station Wednesday that abortion is a “sad commentary on us as a society.”

