LOUISVILLE, KY (KT): A KY LAWMAKER ACCUSED OF SEXUAL ASSAULT WAS FOUND DEAD, APPARENTLY FROM SELF-INFLICTED GUNSHOT WOUND

on 12/14/2017 |

By MARK MAYNARD, Kentucky Today

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – A

A Kentucky lawmaker accused of sexual assault was found dead Wednesday, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

Republican state Rep. Dan Johnson had vehemently denied the sexual assault allegation initially made in 2013. Louisville police had investigated the allegation, but eventually closed the case without filing any charges.

“Only God knows the truth,” Dan Johnson wrote on his Facebook page about 5 p.m., shortly before his body was discovered in Mount Washington. “Nothing is the way they make it out to be.”

In recent days, Republican and Democratic leaders called for Johnson to resign after the Kentucky Center for Investigative Journalism, a nonprofit organization based in Louisville, published a story detailing the woman’s allegation.

“It is with great sadness that we have received confirmed reports of the passing of Rep. Dan Johnson this evening,” said acting House Speaker David Osborne. “Please keep his family in your prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

Several other Kentucky lawmakers have faced allegations of sexual harassment. Former Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover resigned his leadership position last month after acknowledging he paid to settle a sexual-harassment claim made by a woman in his office. Three other

Republican lawmakers were part of the secretive settlement and have been stripped of their committee chairmanships. All four remain in the state legislature.

Gov. Matt Bevin said on social media he was saddened to hear of Johnson’s death.

“My heart breaks for his family tonight,” Bevin said. “These are heavy days in Frankfort and in America. May God indeed shed his grace on us all. We sure need it.”

In the Facebook post, which has since been removed, Johnson asked people to care for his wife. Johnson had been dealing with post traumatic stress disorder. In the Facebook post he said: “I cannot handle it any longer. It has won this life, BUT HEAVEN IS MY HOME.”

Bullitt County Coroner David Billings said Johnson was found with a single gunshot wound to the head at Greenwell Ford Road in Mount Washington.

Bullitt County Sheriff Donnie Tinnell said Johnson shot himself on a bridge in Mount Washington. Tinnell confirmed the death to WDRB in Louisville.

Johnson, pastor of Heart of Fire Church in Louisville, refused to resign from the legislature, telling reporters “I don’t want to blast this girl, I have a lot of compassion for her,” he said. “I’m very sorrowful that she’s in this dark place in her life.”

U.S. Senator Rand Paul tweeted his support for the family as well.

“Just terrible news from Kentucky tonight on the passing of Rep. Dan Johnson,” Paul tweeted. “I cannot imagine his pain or the heartbreak his family is dealing with tonight. Kelley and I pray for his loved ones.”

Rep. C. Wesley Morgan said Kentucky media and political leaders in both the Democratic and Republican parties “should be ashamed.”

“Republicans, you turned your back on an ally and forced a good man who was trying to do right by the people of Kentucky to suicide,” Morgan wrote on Twitter. “All because he wasn’t ever your pick. You wanted him gone. Think about that.”