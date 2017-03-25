LOUISVILLE WOMAN BECAME 5000TH INTERMENT IN KVCC

Friday, March 24, 2017, Mrs. Gisela Nagel of Louisville became the 5,000 interment at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff since its opening in June 2007. Mrs. Nagel is the wife of SFC Willard L. Nagel who served 20 years in the U.S. Army during World War II, Korea and Vietnam. SFC Nagel was interred at KVCC April 24, 2009.

Mrs. Nagel joins 4,079 veterans and 921 family members interred at KVCC, including 12 active-duty members, five of whom were Killed in Action.

KVCC has interred veterans spanning conflicts from the Civil War to the most recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“We are honored and pleased to serve Mrs. Nagel and her family,” said Norman Arflack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs (KDVA). “When veterans and their families choose a Kentucky state veterans cemetery for their final resting place, all of us at KDVA are proud that we are able to provide our veterans and families with a sacred place of honor and dignity.”

Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central (KVCC) mainly serves veterans and family members from a 75-mile radius of the cemetery, including parts of Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana. KVCC also serves active duty soldiers and their dependents serving at nearby Fort Knox.