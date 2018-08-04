LOUISVILLE ZOO WELCOMES GIRAFFE FROM CALIFORNIA

on 04/08/2018 |



Photo courtesy of the Courier-Journal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Louisville Zoo has welcomed a new giraffe who is on display in Kentucky after her arrival from California.

Kianga is a 1-year-old Masai giraffe who was born in November 2016 in Los Angeles. The zoo says her name means “sunshine” in Swahili.

The zoo says Kianga is currently on exhibit in rotation with 2-year-old male giraffe Baridi and 21-year-old female giraffe Malaika.

Kianga joins the Louisville Zoo from the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

The zoo says female giraffes grow to be 16 feet (5 meters) tall and weigh up to 2,600 pounds (1,200 kilograms).