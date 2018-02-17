Logo


LOWER FLAGS TO HALF-STAFF TO HONOR VICTIMS AND FAMILIES OF FLORIDA SCHOOL SHOOTING

on 02/17/2018

In accordance with the proclamation by U.S. President Donald Trump, and with respect for those who lost their lives in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Gov. Matt Bevin has directed both American and state flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff beginning immediately until sunset on Feb. 19 to honor the victims and their families.

“Kentucky joins our nation in mourning the innocent lives lost in the senseless violence this week in South Florida,” said Gov. Bevin. “Our hearts are broken for all of the students, teachers, first responders, medical professionals, and families affected by this despicable act of evil.”

Gov. Bevin encourages all individuals, businesses, organizations, and government agencies to join in this tribute of lowering the flag to honor the victims and families of this tragedy.
Flag status information is available at http://governor.ky.gov/flag-status/.

