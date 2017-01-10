Loyce Bennett Kessler, 83 of Bowling Green passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at the Bowling Green Retirement Village. She was a native of Barren County, a member of First Baptist Church in Bowling Green, a retired seamstress for the Horse Cave Sewing Factory, and a former employee of Holley Carburetor in Bowling Green.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert F. and Mary Lois Hay Bennett. Her husband, Curtis C. Kessler in 1966. One brother, Bobby Bennett and two sisters, Jeanette Garmon and Alva Jo Grimes.

She is survived by one daughter, Linda Kessler Goodhue of Bowling Green. Two sons, Danny Kessler of Louisville and Kenneth Kessler of Bowling Green. Six grandchildren, Crystal Harrod and her husband, Harold, Carole Waldrop and her husband, Brad, Ben Kessler, Lauren Kessler, Christina Kessler, and Allison Kessler. Three great-grandchildren, Ethan Harrod, Savannah Waldrop, and Bensen Kessler. Two sisters, her twin, Joyce Meredith of Horse Cave and Dana Ruth Reagan of Glasgow. One brother, Johnny Bennett and his wife, Beverly, of Hardyville. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held, 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 13, 2017 in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Winn Funeral Home and continue on Friday, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.