Loyd Thomas Groce 47 of Glasgow died Thursday, March 30, 2017 in Ina, Illinois. He was the son of the late Perry Preston Groce and Anna Pearl Witcher Groce. Thomas was a truck driver for Bluegrass Dedicated Trucking in Bowling Green and was retired from DANA. He was an avid NASCAR fan and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include 2 daughters Summer and Cheyann Groce; a son John Thomas Groce; wife Peggy Groce all of Glasgow; 1 brother Wayne Groce (Wilma) of Frankfort; 1 sister Anna Groce of Cave City; an aunt Jewell Lindsey and an uncle Edgar Witcher (Nancy) both of Glasgow. Several cousins also survive. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother John Groce and a sister Jeanette Johnson.

Funeral services will be 2pm Monday, April 3rd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at 2pm Sunday.