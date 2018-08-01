LRC: LONG TIME STATE REP AND FORMER HOUSE SPEAKER WILL NOT SEEK ANOTHER TERM

on 01/08/2018 |

State Representative Jody Richards – whose 14 years as Speaker of the Kentucky House of Representatives set a record unmatched in the Commonwealth’s history – announced today that he would not seek another term. He has served the 20th House District since first being elected in 1975.

“It has been an unbelievable honor to represent the wonderful Bowling Green-Warren County community in the Kentucky General Assembly for more than 42 years,” Rep. Richards said. “I believe the secret of our success is that our local and state officials and our educational and business leaders have worked so well together to make this the best community anywhere. On a more personal note, I want to extend the warmest thanks to the voters of the 20th District for allowing me to represent them in state government for so long. It has meant the world to me.”

Rep. Richards began serving in leadership positions shortly after arriving at the Capitol. He was the House Education Committee chairman from 1977 to 1985 and became House Majority Caucus chairman – one of the chamber’s five majority leaders – in 1986. He held that position until 1995, when his fellow members elected him Speaker of the House. He was re-elected six more times, ending his tenure in that post in 2008. From 2015 to 2017, he spent one term as House Speaker Pro Tempore.

Throughout his time in office, Rep. Richards led or served on several regional and national organizations tied to his role as a legislative leader. He became chairman of the 15-state Southern Legislative Conference, and remains on its Executive Committee. He was also chair of the Legislative Advisory Council of the Southern Regional Education Board and has been on that board for 40 years, making him its longest-serving member.

He previously served on the Executive Committee of the National Conference of State Legislatures; was on the governing board of the Council of State Governments; and was a member of the National Conference of State House Speakers.

His work in Kentucky led to wide recognition. He was the first House member to receive the Most Valuable Player Award from the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and was honored with the 2012 “Guardian of Small Business” Award by the National Federation of Independent Business.

AARP honored Rep. Richards for his leadership in providing the “nation’s toughest telemarketing law.” Last year, he was the first recipient of the first Distinguished Service to Public Education award presented by the Kentucky Education Association-Retired, which cited his advocacy for teachers, retired teachers and public education.

That commitment to education was why he was co-chair of the curriculum committee of the task force that helped write the sweeping Kentucky Education Reform Act in 1990. In 1997, he was a sponsor of the state’s postsecondary education reform, and he spent his career pushing for increased funding and higher standards for public schools. He also sponsored legislation and funding for the Gatton Academy for Mathematics and Science at Western Kentucky University, which has been cited as the nation’s best high school.

In other legislative achievements, Rep. Richards sponsored the law that established funding for gifted education in public schools, and he authored a bill to provide incentives to knowledge-based companies to settle in Kentucky. In 2017, he sponsored a bill to help veterans re-adjust to a civilian occupation by crediting their military training and education.

In his district, the Warren County Board of Education named the Jody Richards Elementary School in his honor in 2012, and last year, Western Kentucky University named its mass media and communication building Jody Richards Hall.

Rep. Richards received an honorary Doctorate of Laws from WKU and was named to the Kentucky Wesleyan College Hall of Fame last year.

He was involved in authorizing and funding numerous other projects in the Warren County area. Those include the Kentucky Transpark, Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center and the Warren County Justice Center. Those projects on or near WKU’s campus include the university’s Research and Development Center, Gary Ransdell Hall, the Preston Center, L.D. Brown Ag Exposition Center and the university’s new science buildings and several other facilities. He also worked to construct new classroom buildings at Southcentral Community and Technical College.

Rep. Richards championed expanding Interstate 65 to six lanes from the Tennessee line to Louisville, and expanding U.S. 68 to five lanes from Bowling Green to Lake Barkley.

He also was instrumental in improvements made to US 231, Campbell Lane, Lovers Lane and Veterans Memorial Boulevard, and he worked to build a round-about at University Boulevard and 31-W By-Pass. He advocated for the widening of Cemetery Road and the I-65 interchanges at exits 26 and 30 as well as the construction of the present Louisville Road and the bridge over Barren River.

Over the years, he has received honors for his work from the Kentucky State Police, the Kentucky League of Cities, the Kentucky Association of Counties, the state’s chiefs of police, Murray State University, Morehead State University, Kentucky Education Association, Kentucky School Boards Association, Kentucky National Guard, American Legion, Kentucky Parent-Teacher Association and dozens of other groups and organizations.

Rep. Richards is a long-time member of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce and is a Chamber Ambassador as well as being a member of the Bowling Green Noon Rotary Club and Post 23 of the American Legion. He is a member of the Advisory Board for the Center for Gifted Studies, which includes the Gatton Academy, and WKU’s Nursing External Advisory Committee.

He was a candidate for the Democratic nomination for Governor in 2003 and 2007, losing in a close campaign to the eventual nominee, Ben Chandler, in 2003.

He and his wife Neva have one son, Roger, and one granddaughter.