on 01/31/2019 |

Lt. Colonel Clyde C. Harwood Jr., 88 of Holland, KY passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at his residence in Holland, KY. He was born October 7, 1930 in Allen County, KY to the late Clyde Clemons Harwood Sr. and Willie Mae Johnson Harwood. He married the late Margaret Townsend Harwood December 1955. He later married Sue Nell Broughton Pedigo who survives on September 11, 1975. He served in the United States Air Force for 22 years and retired as Lt. Colonel.

After retirement he worked for General Electric, the City of Scottsville and the YMCA of Scottsville/Allen County. He was involved in the Holland Lions Club and loved going around to the community to sell the annual fish fry tickets. He was a faithful member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church where he served as deacon. He also held numerous positions in the church over the years such as treasurer, clerk, Sunday school teacher and the cemetery treasurer.

In addition to his wife Sue Nell Harwood of Holland, KY, he is survived by one son Trey Harwood and wife Brandy of Holland, KY, four daughters Laura Harwood, Karen Harwood Taylor, Mary Bess Pedigo-Scott and husband J.R., Rebekah Gardner and husband Jimmy Neal all of Scottsville, KY, Annell Becker and husband David of Bowling Green, KY., one brother James Cecil Harwood of Bowling Green, KY., one sister in-law Barbara Harwood of Scottsville, KY., nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive

In addition to his first wife and parents he is preceded in death by one brother Robert Harwood and one sister Ruth Harwood and one sister in-law Barbara Rowan Harwood.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 1:00pm at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Holland, KY with burial to follow in the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 12:00pm-8:00pm Friday, February 1, 2019 and from 7:30am-10:00am Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY. Visitation will resume Saturday, February 2, 2019 from 11:00am until funeral service time at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Memorials are suggested to the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery Fund and can be made at the funeral home.