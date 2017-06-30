Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Lt. Colonel Leonard “Buddy” Webb

on 06/30/2017 |
Obituaries

Lt. Colonel Leonard “Buddy” Webb of Crestwood, KY, passed away peacefully at Baptist Health Louisville on June 28, 2017.  He was retired from the United States Air Force after 25 years of service, after which he was Vice President of Operations for Goodwill Industries of Missouri, and retired finally from Southern School Supply in 1996.  Although in poor health recently, Leonard remained an inspiration because of his Christian witness and deep affection for his family and friends.

Col. Webb is survived by his wife, Marian Lane Webb; three children, Frank Webb, Elizabeth Cooke (David), Margaret Webb (Celeste); brother, Johnny Webb (Glenna); sister, Jill Skaggs (Steve); daughter-in-law, Gail C. Webb; five grandchildren, Rachel, Hannah, Matthew, Alyson and Mark and three great grandchildren, Matthew, Eliana and Mary Lane.  He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Virginia Webb; sister, Mae Dean Thigpen and brothers, Jack Webb, Jimmy Webb and Jerry Webb.

Graveside services for Lt. Colonel Leonard “Buddy” Webb will be at 2PM Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at Brownsville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12PM to 5PM EST Monday, July 3, 2017 at Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood, Kentucky and after 11AM, CST Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

Memorial contributions may be made to : The Virginia Webb Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Wells Fargo Advisors, 1000 Wilkinson Trace, Bowling Green, KY 42103 or Crestwood Baptist Church, Sweetbay Dr., Crestwood, KY 40014.

 

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

PERSON OF THE DAY

Hailia Curry

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

texas2


 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
72°
Overcast
Overcast
Friday 06/30 20%
High 84° / Low 71°
Overcast
Thunderstorm
Saturday 07/01 80%
High 81° / Low 66°
Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 07/02 10%
High 86° / Low 66°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.