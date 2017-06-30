Lt. Colonel Leonard “Buddy” Webb of Crestwood, KY, passed away peacefully at Baptist Health Louisville on June 28, 2017. He was retired from the United States Air Force after 25 years of service, after which he was Vice President of Operations for Goodwill Industries of Missouri, and retired finally from Southern School Supply in 1996. Although in poor health recently, Leonard remained an inspiration because of his Christian witness and deep affection for his family and friends.

Col. Webb is survived by his wife, Marian Lane Webb; three children, Frank Webb, Elizabeth Cooke (David), Margaret Webb (Celeste); brother, Johnny Webb (Glenna); sister, Jill Skaggs (Steve); daughter-in-law, Gail C. Webb; five grandchildren, Rachel, Hannah, Matthew, Alyson and Mark and three great grandchildren, Matthew, Eliana and Mary Lane. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Virginia Webb; sister, Mae Dean Thigpen and brothers, Jack Webb, Jimmy Webb and Jerry Webb.

Graveside services for Lt. Colonel Leonard “Buddy” Webb will be at 2PM Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at Brownsville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12PM to 5PM EST Monday, July 3, 2017 at Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood, Kentucky and after 11AM, CST Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

Memorial contributions may be made to : The Virginia Webb Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Wells Fargo Advisors, 1000 Wilkinson Trace, Bowling Green, KY 42103 or Crestwood Baptist Church, Sweetbay Dr., Crestwood, KY 40014.