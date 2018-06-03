Logo


LT. GOVERNOR VISITS COLLEGE STREET CAMPUS, ENCOURAGES STUDENTS TO BE OPEN TO NEW OPPORTUNITIES

on 03/06/2018

Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton was in Glasgow Monday morning at Barren County’s College Street Campus.  To a standing room only crowd, including students from both Glasgow and Barren County, school officials and a large number from the community, Hampton told the kids about her life growing up.  She noted the example set by her mother:

      Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton

The Lt. Governor also shared with the students that she’d always had a dream to work for NASA.  She said that throughout her career she had told all of the folks she worked with that if NASA ever called, she was going with them, immediately.  She said she sometimes wears a NASA to remind her to be optimistic:

      Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton

 

Along with her career in the Air Force, Hampton earned a degree in engineering, worked in manufacturing and now is the Lt. Governor, and said none of these things were planned:

      Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton

Hampton also pointed out the importance of getting out of your comfort zone, trying new things and being open to new opportunities.

