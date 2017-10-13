Logo


LUARD MYRSE SHAW

on 10/13/2017 |

Luard Myrse Shaw, 83, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Wednesday, October 11th, in Louisville, KY.
Luard was born on October 6, 1934, a son of the late Sophia (Hood) and Fayette Shaw.

He was married to Rachel Johnson Shaw, who passed away June 28, 2006.
Other than his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Ricky M. Shaw, and a grandson.

Luard is survived by a daughter, Lisa Stephens, of Franklin, KY., 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren., and a brother, Cecil Shaw, of Livingston, TN.
Graveside Services and burial will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 14th, 2017.

Yokley Trible Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

