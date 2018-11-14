Logo


LUCAS JAMES SETTLES

on 11/14/2018 |

Lucas James Settles, born July 12, 2018 passed away November 2, 2018.  He was a son of James Edward Settles and the late Ruth Clemmons.

He is survived by four sisters: Jessica Settles Vance, Jamie Settles, Sophia Barrett and Amanda Settles Lee; one brother: James Settles; maternal grandparents: John and Miriam (Cobleutz) Troyer; several aunts, uncles and cousins survive.

Besides his mother he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Grover Wilson and Mary Louise Carahan Settles.

Funeral will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 16, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Crab Orchard, Kentucky.  Visitation will be after 9:00 a.m. Friday until time for services at the funeral home.

