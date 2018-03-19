on 03/19/2018 |

Lucille Booher Moore, 87, Glasgow, died Saturday, March 17, 2018, at her residence. A native of Cumberland County, she was a daughter of the late James Thom and Altha Mae Lackey Booher. She was a homemaker.

Survivors include four children: Charlie Moore, Elaine LeMasters and husband Gene, Jackie Moore and wife Wanda, and Anita Spencer and husband Danny, all of Glasgow; nine grandchildren: Janie Spencer Davenport and husband Jason, Daniel Spencer and wife Crystal, Jeannie Burnett, Tonya Moore, Tony Moore, Brandon Webb, Michelle Mullins, James Moore and wife Tonya, and Chris Moore and wife Jenny; several great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Elmer John Moore; four sisters: Margie Gibson, Betty Jane Swafford, Atrice Scott, and Cleo Brewster; one brother: James Booher.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 2:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.