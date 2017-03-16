Luck of the Irish falls upon West Central KY with Lower Gas Prices

West Central Kentucky gas prices fell about 9 cents over the past week to $2.13 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

On the National Front

After remaining relatively flat, the national average price for regular unleaded gasoline has now fallen to today’s average of $2.30 per gallon. Today’s national average is one cent less than one week ago and two cents more than one month ago. Compared to this same date last year, consumers are paying 37 cents more per gallon at the pump.

Gas prices may continue to drop in the near future due to declining crude oil prices and a well-supplied market, but will begin to creep up again over the next month due to seasonal refinery maintenance and the May 1 required switchover for producing summer-blend gasoline. This prediction comes with the necessary caveat that an unexpected market-moving event, such as unplanned domestic refinery maintenance or further production cuts from OPEC and non-OPEC countries, could further impact prices and supply.

When it comes to local averages for one gallon of regular unleaded, Smiths Grove comes in with the lowest price of $2.09 per gallon. Bowling Green is next at $2.10, Brownsville is at $2.14 and Horse Cave is a penny higher at $2.15. Cave City motorists are paying an average of $2.16, Munfordville and Edmonton are both at $2.17 and Park City and Tompkinsville are at $2.19. Coming in with the highest area average is Scottsville where one gallon of regular unleaded will cost an average of $2.22