Lula Ann Slaughter age 100 of Munfordville passed away Sunday, June 3 at the Signature Health Care in Horse Cave. She was born in Brownsville on March 14, 1918. Mrs. Slaughter was the daughter of the George Lindsey and Lena Gibson Lindsey.

Until her retirement, she was owner and operator of Service Cleaners in Munfordville and Park City.

She was a member of the Beaver Dam Baptist Church.

Mrs. Slaughter was preceded in death by her husband William Earl Slaughter, a son Frank Slaughter, a daughter Anna Mae King, an infant daughter, a great-grandson, four brothers and five sisters.

Survivors include two grandsons Steve Slaughter & wife Julia and David King

One Granddaughter-Connie Slaughter

Daughter-in-law-Elsie Slaughter

One Great-grandson-Harry Slaughter;

Two Great-granddaughters-Bailey-Ann Slaughter and Raven Miller

One great-great-granddaughter and one great-great-grandson; also several nieces and nephews

A graveside service for Lula Slaughter will be 1pm Wednesday, June 6 at the Hawkins Cemetery in Edmonson County. There will be no visitation, Sego Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. The family request that memorial donations be given to the Hawkins Cemetery Fund.