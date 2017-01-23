Mrs. Lula Bell (Scott) Thurman of Glasgow, Kentucky, formerly of Cumberland County, Kentucky passed away Monday, January 23, 2017 at her home in Glasgow, Kentucky, having attained the age of 67 years, 7 months, and 13 days. She was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky on Friday, June 10, 1949, the daughter of Johnny and Lula Farlee Scott. She was a member of Hanover Church of Christ and a Retail Sales Clerk.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tim Gordon Thurman, daughter, Tammy Simpson, granddaughter, Jessica Simpson, and brother, Steven Scott.

She is survived by her children, Kim (and Kelly) Cook of Glasgow, Kentucky, Twana (and Pete) Estes of Burkesville, Kentucky, Marcus (and Chelsea) Thurman of Glasgow, Kentucky, her siblings, Sue Ann (and Harold) Rose of Burkesville, Kentucky, Doline (and Jack) Ruppaner of Glasgow, Kentucky, Doug Scott of Burkesville, Kentucky, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. in The Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Ronnie Brake officiating. Burial will be in the Mud Camp Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 until the funeral hour on Wednesday. Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all funeral arrangements.