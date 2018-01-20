Logo


LUNCH ON FRIDAY WAS RUINED WHEN THE BBQ HUT ON REYNOLDS RD CAUGHT FIRE

Just before noon on Friday, units from the Glasgow Fire Department responded to BBQ Hut on Reynolds Road.  All employees and customers had already been evacuated and when firefighters arrived they could see flames and a large amount of smoke coming from the roof as soon as they arrived.  The smoke and and flames were founnd to be coming from the ventilation fan on the roof of the building, and employees said there had been a fire in the cooking grill area which had activated the hood extinguishment system. The fire had quickly spread into the ventilation duct and fan system.

Glasgow Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in the duct system and surrounding roof materials.

 

Units were on the scene just over an hour.  No injuries were reported.

