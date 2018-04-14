LUNDERGAN GRIMES VISITED BCMS THIS WEEK

on 04/14/2018 |

Kentucky’s Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes came to Barren County High School’s Auditorium this week to recognize eighth-grader Lavery Hughes. Hughes was a finalist in the annual slogan contest sponsored by the Secretary’s Office, that centers around encouraging everyone to get out and vote.

Students submitted their slogans encouraging voting and the winners were chosen based on the amount of online votes cast for their slogan. Hughes thanked everyone for their votes and support.

Hughes said she plans on using her $600 cash winnings to pay for a camp to study veterinary services this summer. Her slogan was “People had to fight for you to have the right…go vote!”

Secretary Grimes encouraged everyone there to get out and vote.