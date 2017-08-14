Logo


LURETHA “LOU” SKAGGS

on 08/14/2017 |
Luretha “Lou” Skaggs, 74, of Brownsville died at 11:44 AM August 13, 2017 at Edmonson Center.

The Edmonson County native was a seamstress for Brownsville Manufacturing. She was a daughter of the late Harl Hogan and Thelma Duvall Hogan. She was preceded in death by six brothers; Woodrow Hogan, Lanoka Hogan, Dallas Hogan, Delano Hogan, Darrell Hogan, and Donald Hogan. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Chinessa Bishop.

Funeral will be at 1:00 PM Thursday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Poplar Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-9 PM Tuesday, 10AM-9 PM Wednesday, and after 10:00 AM on Thursday at the funeral home.

Surviving are her husband, Glendle “Glen” Skaggs of Brownsville; two sons, Glen Skaggs (Robin) of Caneyville, and Eugene Skaggs (Tina Williams) of Lindseyville; a brother, Dwight Hogan of Glasgow; three grandchildren, Jessica Lyle (Brian) of Glasgow, Megan Roof of Caneyville, and Athel Thomas Roof of Panama City, FL; four great grandchildren, Izzi Roof, Lily Lyle, Jase Lyle, and Addison Krohn; and many nieces and nephews.

 

