Luther Leslie Wells III, 74, of Glasgow, died Monday, July 23, 2018 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Leslie was born in Jeffersonville, IN to the late Mabel Shelby and Luther Leslie Wells, Jr. He was the former vice-president of Supreme Mills Inc. in Glasgow.

Survivors include two children, Amelia Jessee and husband Steve of Glasgow and Luther Leslie Wells IV and wife Cindy of Glasgow; two grandchildren, Luke Wells and Leah Jessee; a sister Sayra Wells Meyerhoff and husband Neil of Baltimore, MD; a sister-in-law Jeni Wells of Glasgow; brother-in-law Mark Leone of Washington, DC and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother William Marshall Wells and a sister Nan Shelby Wells-Leone.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 25th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4pm until 8pm and Wednesday morning until time for the service.