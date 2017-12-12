on 12/12/2017 |

Luther Reddnarah, Jr., 81, Cave City, passed away Saturday December 9th, 2017 at his daughter’s home in Horse Cave. He was born July 8th, 1936 in Barren County to the late Luther Reddnarah, Sr and Irene Daniel Reddnarah and is the widower of Alyne Riddle Reddnarah. He was a farmer, bee keeper and former police officer and deputy jailer.

Survivors include a daughter Deborah Pedigo, Horse Cave and a sister-in-law Charline Ison (Phil), Hope IN.

Funeral services with Roger Poynter officiating will be at 1 PM Friday, December 15th at the Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City, with burial in the Cave City Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be on Thursday from 3 to 8 PM and Friday from 9 AM until time of services.