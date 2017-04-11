Mr. Lyle Walker Cloyd, age 64, of Florence, Kentucky, a native of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Rush Cloyd of Florence, Kentucky, his daughter, Jennifer Leighann Cloyd-Caldwell (and David Caldwell) of West Chester, Ohio, his brother, Dennie Harold Cloyd of Burkesville, Kentucky, two step-grandchildren and two step-greatgrandchildren also survive.

Funeral Services for Mr. Lyle Walker Cloyd will be conducted on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 until the funeral hour on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are appreciated to The American Heart Association or The American Lung Association in his memory. Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all funeral arrangements.